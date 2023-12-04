Menu
Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

(Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Two rural retailers have posted losses as pressure weighs down on their farmer customers’ spending.In their respective financial years to the end of June, Farmlands recorded a loss of nearly $680,000, while Ruralco's net loss after tax came in at $2.1 million. Both retailers operate as co-operatives. While Farmlands has a network of stores throughout the country, Ruralco – which formerly traded as Ashburton Trading Society – operates throughout mid-Canterbury.For much of the 12-month period, on-farm inflation sat...
NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity
Energy

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Markets

Carbon auction set to fail, depriving the govt of $900m

But it may set the scene for record carbon high prices in 2024.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Finance

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 01 Dec 2023
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Finance

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 30 Nov 2023
Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows
Finance

Retail shareholders' group says vote against. 

Paul McBeth 29 Nov 2023
Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing
Finance

Former high-flying businessman's whereabouts is unknown.

Riley Kennedy 28 Nov 2023