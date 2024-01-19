Menu
Farmote Systems goes into receivership, to be put on market

Richard Barton's pasture growth system uses satellite imagery, remote sensors and micro electronics. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The receivers of a Christchurch agri-tech business that developed a pasture growth system are looking at options to shop the company around potential buyers. Officially launched in 2021 by Richard Barton, Farmote Systems designed a tool using cube satellite imagery, remote sensors, microelectronics and a weather-proof design to record pasture growth on farms automatically.The company had rural heavyweight investors, including Waikato’s Gallagher Group, Netherlands-headquartered grass seed firm Royal Barenbrug Group, and Stephen...
