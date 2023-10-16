Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers

Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers
The Italian fashion brand Gucci was among the overseas-owned entities that filed their NZ financial statements late. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
What do global companies like Gucci, Universal Music Group, Coca-Cola and Louis Vuitton have in common?Their New Zealand-registered entities were among 395 companies that failed to file their financial statements for the year ending December 2022 by the statutory deadline of May 31, 2023.In other words, they were fashionably late. Or tardy.The list, released to BusinessDesk under the Official Information Act (OIA) by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which administers the NZ Companies Office, reads like a who’s...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Investors won't be blue about blue wave
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches

National's successful campaign has robbed them of a potential attorney general.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches

More Finance

Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGem
Finance

Inside prolonged collapse of MicroGem

It’s quite a task attempting to piece the MicroGem puzzle together.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rainbow Corner directors have more time
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors have more time

It will be called again in November.

Riley Kennedy 13 Oct 2023
Vero ordered to pay $3.9m penalty
Finance

Vero ordered to pay $3.9m penalty

Insurer failed to give customers multi-policy discounts.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale
Finance

Opum Technologies founder seeks legal advice over receivership, sale

The sale settled late last month.

Riley Kennedy 12 Oct 2023