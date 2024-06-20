Menu
Fast-food chain float could give Fonterra a steer

Fonterra is looking at slicing off its Australian assets. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Brian Robins
Thu, 20 Jun 2024
Today shares in Mexican fast food chain, Guzman y Gomez, begin trading on the Australian sharemarket.If its A$335 million (NZ$360m) IPO gets away smoothly – brokers to the issue are reporting strong demand – this may open the door for Fonterra to follow suit in offloading its Australian assets via a sharemarket float.The IPO door has opened a touch in the US, and optimism springs eternal for a strong showing by GyG shares on the Australian IPO market, which is yet to reopen. There has been good demand for secondary issues such as In...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, June 20
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, June 20

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Future 'slum' or much needed downtown apartments?

Auckland developer converting offices to apartments faces objection from local board.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business of Tech: NZ software companies should start in the US

Blackpearl's Nick Lissette says building software for NZ is thinking too small.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 5:00am
Whineray appointed new Jarden chair
Fraser Whineray quit as Fonterra's chief operating officer in July 2023.

Murray Jones 19 Jun 2024
The danger of seeking out a returns Booster
The FMA needs to move swiftly in its bid to be a related party pooper.

Paul McBeth 18 Jun 2024
Bluebird improves profits after investment in Wiri site
Bluebird Foods NZ has posted a profit of $13.2m for the year ended December 2023.

Staff reporters 18 Jun 2024
$775,000 remains of Cryptopia's $28m in assets
$4.9m was spent on the liquidator-developed platform for account holders' claims.

Ben Moore 17 Jun 2024