Feedback suggests fertiliser tax not a good idea, O'Connor says

Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor said he had been talking with the sector about a fertiliser tax. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor admits working on a nitrogen fertiliser tax, but says feedback suggests industry leaders don’t like the idea.While Act was quick to claim credit for getting O’Connor to “kill” the idea during parliament's question time yesterday, National said the minister needed to “categorically” rule it out.  Meanwhile, both Federated Farmers and DairyNZ has made it clear to ministers that they aren't interested in supporting it.Yesterday, BusinessDesk reported that s...
New code of conduct for online content planned
Media

New code of conduct for online content planned

An new independent regulator will police harmful content online.

Daniel Dunkley 4:50pm
Primary Sector

Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b

Smelter production hit 334,000 tonnes last year.

Brent Melville 1:55pm
Aluminium spike generates Tiwai Point sales of $1.18b
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 12:30pm
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

FMA takes insurer to court over fair dealing breaches
Finance

FMA takes insurer to court over fair dealing breaches

The proceedings are a follow-up to the culture and conduct reviews.

Staff reporters 1:13pm
EQC enters catastrophe bond market
Finance

EQC enters catastrophe bond market

NZ crown entity Toka Tū Ake EQC has secured a record level of reinsurance.

Staff reporters 11:25am
Two DDL Homes entities owe US financier $34m
Finance

Two DDL Homes entities owe US financier $34m

Receivers and administrators were appointed in April.

Riley Kennedy 31 May 2023
Open banking coming before the end of next year
Finance

Open banking coming before the end of next year

Much like Christmas, open banking is coming. 

Staff reporters 30 May 2023