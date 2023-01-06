Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ
Currently the crown owns 51% of Air NZ. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
Finance ministers Grant Robertson and David Parker told their cabinet colleagues the government did not need to nationalise Air New Zealand when it was preparing for its capital raise.Instead, remaining the majority shareholder was the best way to achieve the objectives of the airline, according to a cabinet paper.The paper was put to cabinet back in December 2021, when the national carrier was preparing for its capital raise, asking ministers to confirm the crown would participate in the raise to maintain its 51% stake.The raise was announced...
Startups

When plastic and steel are more 'palletable' than wood

A New Zealand firm has rolled out the world's first recyclable pallet system.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 06, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Finance

Law & Regulation

Vac Group NZ's creditor tips companies into liquidation

The watershed meeting was expected to be held this week.

Riley Kennedy 12:55pm
Finance

Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Employment breaches 'self-serving and intentional'

Abhi Patel Enterprises and its director were ordered to pay $116,000.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jan 2023
Finance

Ryman gets green light for Melbourne development

The permit for the A$317m retirement village was granted last week.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023