Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits
James McEniery and Shane Marsh have plans to raise more capital for Dosh this year. (Image: Dosh)
Ben Moore
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Dosh has drawn the battle lines against big bank profits in New Zealand with a new feature of its mobile wallet app.The fintech has added sub-accounts that it is calling ‘stashes’. These will allow its users to separate the funds stored in their Dosh wallet for different purposes.If this sounds very similar to internet banking, that's because the company’s goal is to use the technological agility that comes with being cloud native and smaller in size to create the best user experience for money management.While the largest...
Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee
Policy

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Bloomberg

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 10:00am
The Quiz Free

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth
Finance

The raise is being conducted through Catalist.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Cooking the Books podcast: why the share market has hit pause, and how you can make money from it
Finance Free

Why is ETF trading down, and what does it mean for your strategy?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?
Finance Free

An inheritance can bring money and mixed emotions. 

Frances Cook 10 Jun 2023
Brown proposes partial airport share sale
Finance

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023