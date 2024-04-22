Menu
FNZ settles dispute with US executives

Former FNZ executive Adam Green resigned late last year. (Image: FNZ)
Victoria Young
Mon, 22 Apr 2024
According to US court filings, global fintech FNZ has settled a dispute with former US employees Adam Green and Shlomo (Steve) Gross.Green and Gross had been employed at FNZ after it acquired YieldX in January 2023, but they both resigned on the same day in November 2023.Green was the chief executive officer, and Gross was head of North America's asset management technology and strategy.The pair had founded YieldX in 2019.ResignationsIn court filings, FNZ claimed the duo had failed to pay US$3m (NZ$5.08m), which was promised to be paid on J...
