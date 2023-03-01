Menu
Fonterra goes to court to liquidate NZ arm of James Tyler

Fonterra (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Fonterra has gone to the high court to liquidate the New Zealand arm of an Australian-based company marketing fresh food to millennials in China.The dairy co-op applied to liquidate James Tyler (NZ) in September last year.The matter was called in the high court at Auckland on Friday, with Thomas Rodewald, of Rodewald Consulting, appointed liquidator. Food into ChinaJames Tyler describes itself as a full-service logistics and distribution business for fresh food into China.On its website, it claims to have worked with the world’s larg...
Property

Consents in decline as build projects past 'peak'

Off-the-plans buyers aren't keen to commit – and developers are pulling back.

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am

Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note

The price of the rights fell as low as 7.5 cents on the last day of trading.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

BNZ still pursuing George Kerr for 15-year-old debt

The Christchurch-born company director has had the amount he owes confirmed.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am