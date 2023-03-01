Fonterra goes to court to liquidate NZ arm of James Tyler

Fonterra (Image: Getty)

Fonterra has gone to the high court to liquidate the New Zealand arm of an Australian-based company marketing fresh food to millennials in China.The dairy co-op applied to liquidate James Tyler (NZ) in September last year.The matter was called in the high court at Auckland on Friday, with Thomas Rodewald, of Rodewald Consulting, appointed liquidator. Food into ChinaJames Tyler describes itself as a full-service logistics and distribution business for fresh food into China.On its website, it claims to have worked with the world’s larg...