For Du Val, 'protecting investors' also means keeping them quiet

Du Val's Edmonton Mews development. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Du Val Capital Partners says it has the interests of its investors at heart and is prioritising funds for the completion of projects while protecting its investor funds. The Auckland property developer and non-deposit taker is also acting to plug media 'leaks' by disgruntled depositors on the basis that they are breaching confidentiality agreements as a "limited partner" in the funds. One elderly investor who said he relied on the interest payments through his now locked $800,000 investment in the mortgage fund, was...
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Policy

Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Policy

Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group
Finance

BNZ calls PwC receivers in on ECE group

Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 8:11am
NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson
Finance

NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson and Owen Glenn have been involved in a long-running dispute for many years.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow
Finance

IAG bolsters balance sheet in Gabrielle’s shadow

NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
Finance

NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023