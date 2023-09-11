Menu
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

The weakened price for NZ's milk is largely due to lacklustre demand from China. (Image: Getty)
Forsyth Barr analysts estimate there is a gap of nearly 90c per kilogram of milk solids between the current milk price and dairy farmers' break-even point.Global dairy prices have been under significant pressure this season, with prices hitting a near-five-year low at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.Since the start of the season, prices have fallen at all but one of the fortnightly auctions. The GDT index has dropped more than 12% since the June 6 auction.The weakened price is largely down to lacklustre demand from China, the world&rsq...
Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Investigations

Auckland dump gets consent despite complaints and alleged safety concerns

The council has received nine complaints about the site since October 2021.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Infrastructure

Review needed for Auckland rapid transit network

Wayne Brown wants an independent reviewer to examine how three big projects fit together.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Finance

Relative to our Asia-Pacific competitors, NZ is still an attractive location.

Riley Kennedy 08 Sep 2023
Finance

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Finance

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Finance

A review of company board operations finds much room for improvement.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Sep 2023