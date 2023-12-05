Menu
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

Hobson Wealth's Warren Couillault. (Image: Hobson Wealth)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
Investment and research house Forsyth Barr has bought advisory firm Hobson Wealth for an undisclosed sum.The deal will take effect from Dec 11, creating a firm with more than 600 staff across 25 offices and managing and advising client assets of more than $30 billion. Hobson Wealth has been examining ways to grow for some time, and chief executive Warren Couillault – who has a regular BusinessDesk column – said staff and clients will benefit from joining Forsyth Barr. “Their large scale enables a full suite of servic...
