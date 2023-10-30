Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing

Fraudster's vineyard sold, but receivers got nothing
Colin Rath is serving a prison sentence over fraudulent GST returns. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
The receivers of convicted fraudster Colin Rath’s company are “considering their options” after not receiving any proceeds from the mortgagee sale of his North Canterbury vineyard.Rath is currently serving a three-year, seven-month jail sentence for tax fraud in relation to $1.5 million in fraudulent GST returns.After arriving in New Zealand in 2016 on an entrepreneur residency visa, he was given permission by the Overseas Investment Office in 2018 to buy a 28-hectare North Canterbury vineyard called Fiddler’s Green.&nbs...
Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout
Infrastructure

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way
Energy

Taranaki hopes for jobs windfall from offshore renewable projects

Offshore windfarms could give Patea in South Taranaki a new lease of life.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Taranaki hopes for jobs windfall from offshore renewable projects

More Finance

MicroGEM parent owes $44m according to UK liquidator
Finance

MicroGEM parent owes $44m according to UK liquidator

The court ruled the company made unlawful deductions from wages.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Simplicity 'goes large' with new homebuilding fund
Finance

Simplicity 'goes large' with new homebuilding fund

Sam Stubbs wants to supercharge mortgage lending, build-to-rent programmes with new fund.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Downturn hits Dairy Farms NZ's profit
Finance

Downturn hits Dairy Farms NZ's profit

The business operates eight dairy farms in the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 27 Oct 2023
Jarden’s Australian empire building going to plan
Finance

Jarden’s Australian empire building going to plan

Jarden and Barrenjoey are spending big to make their marks.

Paul McBeth 27 Oct 2023