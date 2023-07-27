Menu
From $77m to zero – Fisher Funds' performance fee

Fisher Funds' Bruce McLachlan says there was a weak market in the 2022 calendar year. (Image: Fisher Funds)
Victoria Young
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Revenue at Fisher Funds fell by 32% from $199.4 million to $134.8m as its performance fee earnings slid from $77m to zero.Chief executive Bruce McLachlan said the results were sound but “comparisons with the prior year are futile”, especially since it had acquired Kiwi Wealth during the period.“What you are seeing in the 2023 result is a weak market in calendar 2022,” he added.The KiwiSaver provider recorded an increase in total expenses from $63.9m to $96.0m for the 12 months to March 31, 2023.Net profit after...
Judge has his doubts about Mark Hotchin's evidence during trial
Finance

Justice Pheroze Jagose released his judgment this morning.

Riley Kennedy 2:32pm
Bloomberg

Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high, leaves door open for more

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says further rate increases will depend on data.

Bloomberg 2:20pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
