Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Geneva minorities stamp down Federal Pacific rate cap

Geneva minorities stamp down Federal Pacific rate cap
The great finance company survivor. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
Geneva Finance minority shareholders, including ex-chief David O’Connell and rich lister Peter Francis, showed just how to stare down a board when they extracted a lower interest rate cap on proposed related party loans.The unanimous support for the resolution letting Geneva borrow the greater of $10 million or 40% of the financier’s average market capitalisation from its biggest shareholder belies the tense negotiations that took place. The roughly two-hour extraordinary meeting in Auckland’s Sylvia Park on Wednesday was...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Property

BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

High mortgage rates will stick around, the bank says.

Ella Somers 5:00am
BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

More Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer
Finance

Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

The smoke signals are hinting that a deal might land soon.

Paul McBeth 30 Nov 2023
Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows
Finance

Geneva’s proposed Federal funding line raises eyebrows

Retail shareholders' group says vote against. 

Paul McBeth 29 Nov 2023
Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing
Finance

Date set for Eric Watson's bankruptcy hearing

Former high-flying businessman's whereabouts is unknown.

Riley Kennedy 28 Nov 2023
The economic minefield ahead for the govt
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 27 Nov 2023