Gerry Harvey’s NZ lending turns into magic millions

Gerry Harvey's NZ lending has his local entity in the black. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 09 Jan 2024
Australian retail billionaire Gerry Harvey’s New Zealand horse breeding business has a new bolter in its brood – money lending. The outspoken Australian snapped up a series of property development loans through its NZ Thoroughbred Holdings entity in 2022 and that eclipsed the Westbury Stud bloodstock in revenue terms and helped the company turn in what may be its first profitable year since Harvey bought out his partner, property developer Michael Tololi, for $5 million in 2009. The company reported a profit of almost $774...
