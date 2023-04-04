Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend

Menu
Darren Guo: E-grocery sales should see a $2.5m "uplift" by next year. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The new owners of Auckland organic grocer Huckleberry will look to raise $1.8 million via crowdfunding platform Equitise, targeting $20m in revenues within the next two years.Darren Guo and business partner Mat Hughes invested in the supermarket brand in late 2021, at which point the company was racking up losses of about $120,000 per month. Guo, a recent MBA graduate from the University of Auckland who has taken on the mantle of Huckleberry chief executive, said the company had now achieved positive earnings before interest, tax, deprecia...
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Energy

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Immigration

The immigration minister has extended the time those now in the country can stay.

Staff reporters 1:15pm
