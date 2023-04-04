Grocery changes are Huckleberry's friend

Darren Guo: E-grocery sales should see a $2.5m "uplift" by next year. (Image: Supplied)

The new owners of Auckland organic grocer Huckleberry will look to raise $1.8 million via crowdfunding platform Equitise, targeting $20m in revenues within the next two years.Darren Guo and business partner Mat Hughes invested in the supermarket brand in late 2021, at which point the company was racking up losses of about $120,000 per month. Guo, a recent MBA graduate from the University of Auckland who has taken on the mantle of Huckleberry chief executive, said the company had now achieved positive earnings before interest, tax, deprecia...