History suggests shares will rebound strongly: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds' Ashley Gardyne said bad years often lead to a bounce-back. (Image: Fisher Funds)

Fisher Funds Management has a “darkest before dawn” message for its clients that share markets are likely to recover strongly.Its chief investment officer, Ashley Gardyne, said in a newsletter to clients that worry and pessimism are understandable after such a difficult investing year as 2022 had been.“However, it is often darkest before the dawn. Every major bull market has been preceded by a bear market,” Gardyne said.“And often the bigger the bear market, the bigger the subsequent rebound. The flip side of a bad...