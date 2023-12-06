Menu
Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

Forsyth Barr's Neil Paviour-Smith welcomes Hobson into the fold. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
Hobson Wealth will join the Forsyth Barr family after weighing up its options to add heft to the wealth advisory business in an environment where many regulatory hurdles make it harder for new entrants to thrive. The boutique wealth manager has been weighing up its options to grow for the past year or two before approaching Forsyth Barr in the middle of the year. Hobson principal Warren Couillault said doing the deal with Forsyth Barr means it can access things such as the larger firm’s research team, its network of 25 offices,...
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin
Action to remove Happy Valley as registered entity to begin

It comes after its last director quit on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Property economist isn't expecting house buying frenzy

Alexander expects a gradual pickup, lower rates will be the turning point. 

Staff reporters 5:00am
Property economist isn't expecting house buying frenzy

Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute
Peter Simunovich knocked back again in fishing loan dispute

The court noted the facts were "complex".

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics
RBNZ to stick with existing liquidity metrics

A final standard is still some years away.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum
Forsyth Barr buys Hobson Wealth for undisclosed sum

A deal has been rumoured for several weeks now. 

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023