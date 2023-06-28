Menu
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Mark Hotchin gives evidence in the high court at Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin says he knew about the reduced rent situation central to a lawsuit he is pursuing, but “didn’t have all the information”.Hotchin has given his side of the story in the lawsuit against the vendor of a retail unit he bought five years ago saying they spent nearly $200,000 evicting the pool hall, the rent of which was being subsidised.He took the stand remotely from London giving evidence in the five-day trial against Premier Property Developments (PPD), which he says misled his company OHL Limited when it bought the...
