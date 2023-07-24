Menu
How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy cows eating maize silage in their paddock. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The ongoing slide in global milk prices is already putting pressure on this season’s payout forecast, which will only rack up the pain for farmers.Those farmers, who will be expecting their herds to come home from winter grazing shortly in preparation for calving, are facing the prospect of a milk payout well below their cost of production for the new season.Prices have fallen at the three global auctions since the start of the season, with the Global Dairy Trade index hitting a three-year low last week, and there’s not much respite...
