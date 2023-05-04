Menu
Imminent tax reform to make NZ investment more attractive

A new QDMTT regime would have the effect of “equalising” differences between the impacts of NZ's and other countries’ tax regimes. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 04 May 2023
Adopting new international tax avoidance rules should make New Zealand more attractive to foreign investors, according to submissions to the finance and expenditure committee on the tax department’s long-term insights briefing.Asked by National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis for the one thing that could improve NZ’s competitiveness for foreign direct investment, tax consultant John Cantin identified the imminent introduction of a qualified domestic minimum tax top-up (QDMTT) regime.The new regime would have the effect of...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 11:13am
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Outrage you can bank on
Finance

Paul McBeth: Outrage you can bank on

You don't have to hug a banker, but do you need to hate them?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits
Finance

ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits

ASB and AIG are sharing more than just their rugby sponsorship.

Paul McBeth 03 May 2023