Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

James McEniery and Shane Marsh co-founded Dosh in 2020 to bring digital wallets to NZ. (Image: Dosh)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Banking in New Zealand may be given a long-overdue shake-up with Dosh's application to become a bank.Dosh is the trading name of MCA Investments, founded in 2020 to bring digital wallets to New Zealanders.It has since rolled out a range of financial products through the brand and has plans to add home loans to its product roster soon.Co-founder and chief executive Shane Marsh told BusinessDesk that if the application is successful, Dosh will be fully digital, a key to improving competition in the NZ banking industry.“We've seen fr...
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

David Chaplin: ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

Parity with Australian dollar now looks like a distant dream.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi
Property

Benefitting from the misery of others

Over 40% of emergency housing funding went to a concentrated group of moteliers.

Maria Slade and Murray Jones 5:00am
Benefitting from the misery of others

More Finance

Aussie businesses dip into savings
Finance

Aussie businesses dip into savings

Arrears remain low but buffers are reducing. 

The Wall Street Journal 09 Jul 2024
IRD issues warning to crypto holders ahead of audits
Finance

IRD issues warning to crypto holders ahead of audits

The IRD has identified 227,000 crypto-asset users in NZ and contacted those at risk.

Staff reporters 04 Jul 2024
$1.65b project to simplify switching banks a 'flop'
Finance

$1.65b project to simplify switching banks a 'flop'

Open banking has hindered competition rather than helping it, says lobby.

AAP 04 Jul 2024
MTF to investigate bullying claims
Finance Exclusive

MTF to investigate bullying claims

Chief executive Chris Lamers said he takes the claims 'very seriously'.

Murray Jones 04 Jul 2024