Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled potential deals to save company

Jenny Craig, the company founded by Jenny (pictured) and Sidney Craig in 1983, went into voluntary administration earlier this month. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Issues around branding and whether a potential buyer could use the Jenny Craig name stalled four potentials deal going through to save the iconic weight-loss company.On May 9, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Vaughan Strawbridge were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (New Zealand) as well as its Australian arm.  Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate after confirmation it was closing its corporate offices in the United States. Its US en...
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Infrastructure

Ports of Auckland review nears completion

A process to look at selling an operating lease for the port is progressing quickly.

Oliver Lewis 11:06am
Ports of Auckland review nears completion
Tourism

Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends

Still a covid hangover in the Korean market, but gondola operator is back to profits.

Brent Melville 10:54am
Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends

More Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation
Finance

'Hopelessly insolvent' Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially put into liquidation

The order was made on Wednesday morning at the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jun 2023
Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'
Finance

Govt orders probe into 'personal banking'

The study will focus on competition for personal loans, home mortgages and new entrants.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Jun 2023
Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024
Finance

Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024

Further details will be provided later today.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023
FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site
Finance

FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site

The FMA said it's received 154 complaints over the first six months of this year.

Staff reporters 19 Jun 2023