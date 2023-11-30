Menu
Jarden, BNZ, JBWere deal said to be a pre-Christmas mixer

Advisers are probably working overtime to get a deal done. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
The financial services firms said to be stitching up a supercharged wealth management firm are staying mum on reports that a potential $700 million deal will happen in the next couple of weeks. A deal first reported by the Australian’s Dataroom column in October appears to have taken things up a notch, with the News Corp-owned paper now flagging a close for the deal merging Jarden’s wealth business with National Australia Bank’s JBWere NZ business and Bank of New Zealand’s funds management arm. Jarden’s w...
