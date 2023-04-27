Menu
JBWere NZ settles on Singapore’s Duco platform

JBWere NZ has picked Singaporean data automation firm Duco’s platform to automate its cash and asset reconciliations to support the wealth management firm’s local growth and improve its control environment. The NZ branch of the National Australia Bank-owned firm will use Duco to reconcile cash and securities held with its sub-custodians, share registries and banks. JBWere NZ previously processed those using individual spreadsheets. JBWere NZ said it picked Duco because it can quickly build reconciliations without code or t...
