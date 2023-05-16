Menu
Jenny Craig NZ enters administration alongside Australian counterpart

Rebel Wilson was one of the brand ambassadors for Jenny Craig. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 16 May 2023
The New Zealand arm of well-known weight-loss company Jenny Craig has joined its Australian counterpart in voluntary administration. Creditors will meet later this week to discuss a way forward.On May 9, FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Vaughan Strawbridge were appointed to Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres (NZ) as well as the Australian arm.Their appointment came just five days after the fitness brand said its Australian and NZ branches would continue to operate after confirmation it was closing its corporate offices in the United State...
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps
Markets

Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps

Generation-only company Manawa Energy plans to double its electricity generation by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Bloomberg

Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom

Around 76% of private credit executives expect higher defaults.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom

Act would create a two-rate tax system
Finance

Act would create a two-rate tax system

The party says its alternative budget “encourages work, savings and investment”.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI
Finance

Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI

Strong wool prices are nowhere near that at the moment.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 13 May 2023
Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 12 May 2023