Judge has his doubts about Mark Hotchin's evidence during trial

Mark Hotchin appeared by video link from London. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
A high court judge has expressed doubts about the reliability of Mark Hotchin’s evidence during the week-long trial over one of his Auckland retail buildings. Justice Pheroze Jagose also questioned why Kerry Finnigan, Hotchin’s former employee who helped put the deal together, wasn’t called to give evidence.During the trial in the high court at Auckland in late June, Hotchin’s OHL Limited argued the tenancy income was overstated when it purchased a unit within 2 Kitchener St for $3.5 million from PPD – a compa...
