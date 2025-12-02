Menu
Kiwibank eyes co-ownership policy

Kiwibank chief Steve Jurkovich is bullish on contesting new business. (Image: Supplied)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Kiwibank is scrutinising the policy behind its co-ownership mortgages as new research shows younger buyers, Māori and Pasifika, are warming most to this form of home ownership. “I think we just need to make sure that we've got that covered,” Kiwibank’s chief executive, Steve Jurkovich, said, referencing the policy, regulation and products linked to co-ownership.“There are significant parts of our society, you know, Pasifika, Māori, new New Zealanders from broader Asia that see living together as a family unit being really normal,” he...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
Finance

Decision is a key outcome for New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 2:00pm
Deposit takers eye future fintech 'contagion' risk
Finance

ASB endorses RBNZ intention to monitor fintech sector development. 

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Westpac cops $3.64m penalty for lender responsibility breaches
Finance

Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act in focus again.

Andy Macdonald 28 Nov 2025
RBNZ staff thin on ground after asbestos reopen
Finance

The finance minister understands the new flexible working policy for the RBNZ is near.

Andy Macdonald 28 Nov 2025