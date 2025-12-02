Kiwibank eyes co-ownership policy

Kiwibank chief Steve Jurkovich is bullish on contesting new business. (Image: Supplied)

Kiwibank is scrutinising the policy behind its co-ownership mortgages as new research shows younger buyers, Māori and Pasifika, are warming most to this form of home ownership. “I think we just need to make sure that we've got that covered,” Kiwibank’s chief executive, Steve Jurkovich, said, referencing the policy, regulation and products linked to co-ownership.“There are significant parts of our society, you know, Pasifika, Māori, new New Zealanders from broader Asia that see living together as a family unit being really normal,” he...