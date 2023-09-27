Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge

KPMG baffled by National's COFI repeal pledge
The new bank conduct regime is a chance to help protect customers and do business better, says KPMG. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
Accounting firm KPMG is counselling financial institutions that it’s a “risky strategy” to delay compliance with the Conduct of Financial Institutions Act in the hope that a National-led government will repeal it.The COFI Act has become an unexpected target of National’s desire to strip back regulatory costs, with its commerce spokesman Andrew Bayly saying he had been lobbied from within the financial services industry not to proceed with it.The repeal pledge, which KPMG calls a “spanner in the works” in...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

The world’s biggest crypto firm is melting down

‘Every battle is a do-or-die situation,’ Binance co-founder Yi He writes.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
The world’s biggest crypto firm is melting down
Environment

Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff

Global accountancy firms have taken part in a New Zealand degrowth conference.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff

More Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Sep 2023
Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?
Finance

Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?

The head of ACC's private markets division opens up to BusinessDesk.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Sep 2023
Concrete alliance crumbles
Finance

Concrete alliance crumbles

Holcim and HW Richardson are parting ways on concrete manufacturing.

Pattrick Smellie 22 Sep 2023
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 22 Sep 2023