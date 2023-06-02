Menu
Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months

(Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
The liquidator working on a Chinese-specialist food marketing company – which Fonterra went to court to tip over – has given up after saying that dealing with Australian-based directors can be a costly exercise.In September last year, the dairy co-op, through its food brands subsidiary, applied to liquidate James Tyler (NZ).Then, in February this year, the matter was called in the high court at Auckland with Thomas Rodewald of Rodewald Consulting appointed liquidator.Food into ChinaJames Tyler describes itself as a full-service logi...
