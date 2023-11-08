Menu
Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund

Paul Chrystall told investors in Maui Capital's Indigo fund the fund hopes to realise the majority of its assets by mid-2024. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Maui Capital has told investors in its Indigo fund it expects to dispose of the majority of assets in the fund by mid-2024.High-net-worth individuals signed up to Indigo on a call-up basis in 2008, when shares in the fund were valued at $1.Investors had only been called on for 85 cents per share. As of Sept 30, the fund had paid out distributions of 54cps, with fund shares valued at 25c.Maui was set up by former Goldman Sachs executives Paul Chrystall and Brent Lawgun in 2008. Following a failed reset plan, Maui decided to wind down Indigo and...
