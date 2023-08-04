Menu
Maui’s insulation investment gets auditor’s qualified opinion

InZone insulation runs the Mammoth Insulation brand. (Image: Mammoth Insulation)
Victoria Young
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
PricewaterhouseCoopers has tagged the accounts for Maui Capital’s Indigo fund, citing uncertainties over its 19.2% investment in Mammoth Insulation Brand owner InZone Industries.The Indigo fund holds high net-worth individuals’ investments in the insulation firm and Euro Corporation Holdings, of which it holds 33%, and Pagepack, of which it's a 42% owner.The fund is currently being wound up by new manager Anarake Private Capital.In the accounts for the 12 months to March 31, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said the carrying va...
