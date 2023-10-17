Menu
MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

MicroGEM's office in Dunedin. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
“Carry on this silent treatment, and we will assume that you wish to have your contract terminated as per your employment contract clause 16.”That was MicroGEM’s chief scientific officer, David Saul, in an April 14 email to a dozen staff who had stopped working for the biotech.He gave them two other options: “stay with us and communicate” or “hand in your resignation”. They did the latter and, after seven months without pay, what was left of MicroGEM’s 30 staff in New Zealand replie...
NZ First has only one choice: that's new
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ First has only one choice: that's new

A National-only deal for NZ First creates a whole new coalition negotiation dynamic.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Election result, remit change taking a back seat to inflation

Annual inflation is expected to be around 6% in the third quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Technology

Serato sale not a great rock‘n’roll swindle

Don't fear the merger, regulator told. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
More Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says
Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Auckland airport considers retail bond offer
Finance

Auckland airport considers retail bond offer

The offer will be listed on the NZ stock exchange's debt market.

Staff reporters 16 Oct 2023
Fletcher shares fall 13% as trading resumes
Finance

Fletcher shares fall 13% as trading resumes

Fletcher described BGC's claim as 'self-serving and sensationalist'.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers
Finance

Fashionably late: Gucci, Louis Vuitton among tardy filers

BusinessDesk has the list of 395 entities that failed to get their accounts in on time.

Oliver Lewis 16 Oct 2023