MTF Finance to investigate bullying claims

MTF has more than 50 franchises around the country, with the head office in Dunedin. (Image: MTF Finance)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
MTF Finance is investigating allegations of bullying by a senior employee after 10 current and former staff members raised concerns with BusinessDesk about the workplace culture at the firm’s Dunedin headquarters.The complaints revolved around an alleged “toxic” atmosphere, resulting in significant staff turnover at the lender’s head office.None of those who spoke to BusinessDesk had filed formal complaints, and all wished to have their identities protected. Some said they feared retaliation from senior employees if they...
