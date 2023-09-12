Menu
Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

Mulberry sold out of its Mini Seaton bag after Kate Middleton was seen carrying it. (Image: Getty)
Mulberry Group, the UK franchisor of the luxury retail brand, has stepped in to buy the New Zealand and Australian stores from liquidation. McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone were appointed liquidators of Luxury Retail No.1 in September last year, which operated the Mulberry store in Auckland’s Westfield Newmarket mall.Their appointment came after its shareholder, which operated the Australian Mulberry stores, was put into receivership by Mulberry Company (Australia), a subsidiary of the London-listed franc...
Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year
Economy PREFU

Deficit blows out this year; surplus delayed for a year

The books are still bleeding red ink, but it's not that bad.

Paul McBeth 1:10pm
Election 2023 PREFU

Immigration to the rescue – again

Surging immigration underpins growth and house prices in the years ahead.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Infrastructure

Auckland council calling for national stadium pitches

The council wants to hear 'national stadium' pitches by the end of the month.

Oliver Lewis 12:43pm
More Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: counting the costs, six months on

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see how the clean-up was going.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas
Finance

'Substantial misunderstandings' Pacific Edge tells Novitas

Medicare is the Dunedin-headquartered firm's largest customer.

Riley Kennedy 11 Sep 2023
NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 11 Sep 2023