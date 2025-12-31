Menu
New Year 2026 Honours: James Miller recognised for corporate governance work

James Miller has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year 2026 Honours List. (Image: Supplied)
Andy Macdonald
Wed, 31 Dec 2025
Professional director James Miller says he was humbled to learn of his appointment as an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to corporate governance.“It’s pretty amazing,” he said of the New Year Honour. “I am pretty humbled by it,” added Miller, who acknowledged the support of his wife, Gilly, throughout his long career in senior management and governance.Miller, 62, was recently appointed deputy chair of Fletcher Building. He is also chair of Channel Infrastructure NZ, and a director of Ryman H...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

