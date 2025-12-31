New Year 2026 Honours: James Miller recognised for corporate governance work

James Miller has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year 2026 Honours List. (Image: Supplied)

Professional director James Miller says he was humbled to learn of his appointment as an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to corporate governance.“It’s pretty amazing,” he said of the New Year Honour. “I am pretty humbled by it,” added Miller, who acknowledged the support of his wife, Gilly, throughout his long career in senior management and governance.Miller, 62, was recently appointed deputy chair of Fletcher Building. He is also chair of Channel Infrastructure NZ, and a director of Ryman H...