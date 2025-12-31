Menu
New Year 2026 Honours: Top businesspeople recognised

Cecilia Robinson has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, among other business leaders to be recognised in the New Year 2026 Honours. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Dec 2025
A raft of top businesspeople have been recognised in the New Year 2026 Honours List, including Xero founder Rod Drury, who has been knighted.Other business luminaries to be celebrated include company director James Miller and My Food Bag entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson.New officers of the order include company director Rachel Taulelei, who sits on Mercury’s board.Others honoured include critical communications expert Ian Gardiner, corporate lawyers Jack Hodder KC and Peter Cullen, businessman Tenby Powell, Wellington property developer Malc...
