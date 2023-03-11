Menu
'Not On My Balance Sheet' opens the door to PPPs

Debates over project financing could open the door to more PPPs (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Sat, 11 Mar 2023
Everyone wants to build back better but nobody wants to pay for it, so in a couple of months, how many people are really going to care about the “better” part of that equation?And sure enough, everyone already seems to be getting a case of what I call the NOMBS - Not On My Balance Sheet:The Reserve Bank has been telling everybody to cut back on spending and then hiking rates to make sure they do, there have been debates about net debt and the size of government, the prime minister used his first big cabinet announcement post-cyclone...
