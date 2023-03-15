Menu
NZ court to decide Owen Glenn's latest conspiracy claim against Eric Watson

Eric Watson. (Image: NZME)
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
A high court judge has agreed with Owen Glenn’s entity that New Zealand is the right place for his dispute to be heard over a supposedly fake coal contract Eric Watson created for him.The case, which went to a hearing late last year, relates to the long-running dispute between Watson and Glenn after their relationship broke down around 2013.It came after Watson persuaded Glenn to make investments with him between 2011 and 2012. In 2018, a United Kingdom high court ruled that Kea Investments, Glenn's company, and he personally had...
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 2:30pm
Carbon auction fails for first time as confidence falls

The clearing price did not meet the confidential reserve price and as a result, there were no winning bids.

Ian Llewellyn 12:50pm
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 10:27am
Inland Revenue is also trying to liquidate the company.

Riley Kennedy 8:11am
Du Val's senior legal counsel warned a whistleblower to destroy documents provided to BusinessDesk, after locking up his funds.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ's insurers are well-placed despite the recent turbulence.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023