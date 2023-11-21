Menu
NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

NZGIF's Jason Patrick is excited by the new debt programme for SMEs. (Image: NZGIF)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance has set aside $20 million to launch a new early-stage debt programme targeting small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them ditch carbon. The government entity’s green finance accelerator will offer pipeline and asset finance to those smaller firms focused on lowering the nation’s emissions, with debt facilities of up to $5m and terms of up to five years. Pipeline finance provides debt funding of up to 75% of the cost of goods sold for growing a pipeline of committed customers or pr...
