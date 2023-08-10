Menu
OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour

The site of its planned factory. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
The overseas investment watchdog flagged some concerns about key players in the Happy Valley Nutrition venture before the attempt to set up a milk processor turned sour.Creditors of Happy Valley are set to vote on Thursday on whether to tip the company into liquidation or not.Papers released to BusinessDesk show when the company was first being set up, the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) had concerns about the founding shareholders' past commercial dealings.They considered the issues of "moderate relevance" describing it as "...
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
Economy

The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 notices from the NZX. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
Politics

What the BlackRock fund isn't

It's not a partnership. But the government did pitch BlackRock on NZ.

Oliver Lewis 12:10pm
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries
Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
Finance

Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates

There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows
Finance

Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows

The quarter hasn't been kind to conservative funds, but returns remain positive.

Staff reporters 09 Aug 2023
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
Finance

ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins

The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 09 Aug 2023