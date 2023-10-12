Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Opum Technologies founder: 'still do not have all the details' about receivership, sale

Opum Technologies founder: 'still do not have all the details' about receivership, sale
Opum was spun out of research carried out by its CEO and founder Andrew McDaid at Auckland University. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
The founder of Opum Technologies is seeking legal advice, saying he still doesn’t have all the details about the events leading up to the receivership and sale process of the startup.But, the receivers Baker Tilly Staples Rodway’s Tony Maginness and Jared Booth said in their first report this week that it came about as a result of defaults under security agreements with its lenders and their appointment was after they received an “independent legal opinion” supporting it.The pair were appointed in late July by Opum&rsquo...
Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: are algorithms really ruining democracy?

Social media takes a lot of flack for enabling bad actors to influence how we vote.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Markets

Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
How super is the market regulator?
Economy

Rise in migrants may help keep interest rates high

Migrants fill jobs but they also help fan inflation. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Rise in migrants may help keep interest rates high

More Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 11 Oct 2023
Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt
Finance

Brothers Beer plan to trade out of $5m debt

Several of brewer's sites were closed.

Riley Kennedy 10 Oct 2023
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation
Finance

Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation

The company had helped developed a covid-19 vaccine.

Riley Kennedy 10 Oct 2023
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive
Finance

The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive

Bhavini and Rahul Doshi are facing bankruptcy applications.

Riley Kennedy 10 Oct 2023