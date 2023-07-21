Menu
Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny

Grant Cochrane and director John Key discuss counterfeiting issues. (Image: Oritain)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Dunedin company Oritain, which specialises in origin tracing and is valued at $558 million, may have to disclose its earnings.Last week, the biotech firm completed a US$57m (NZ$90m) raise, in a series C round led by London venture capital firm Highland Europe, which valued it at just over half a billion dollars.But while its foundation is about traceability, the firm's earnings remain opaque. It doesn’t report its financials in NZ, despite "officially" being overseas owned from December 2021. Under the Companies Ac...
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation to do so.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
Finance

It follows a recommendation to do so.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
More farmers are opting for premium bull teams, says LIC
Finance

More farmers are opting for premium bull teams, says LIC

It said it would deliver a solid return at a time of increased cost pressures on the farm.

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
New low-lending loan for ANZ customers
Finance Free

New low-lending loan for ANZ customers

ANZ is committed to working with central and local government alongside business and iwi.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 18 Jul 2023
Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard
Finance

Frances Cook: Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

Your KiwiSaver money could be lost into an unethical landlord's pocket.

Frances Cook 18 Jul 2023