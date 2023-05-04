Menu
Outrage you can bank on

NZ banks make money, but they also keep the system sound. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 04 May 2023
Bank of New Zealand will kick off the latest round of bank earnings, which is sure to get up the nose of anyone who thinks they’re getting squeezed by their bank. ANZ Bank NZ – the country’s biggest by some margin – follows that up on Friday and Westpac on Monday. Don’t be surprised if we get a bank chief executive on the 6pm news – bankers aren’t ever flavour of the month and we’ve already had the Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) governor, Adrian Orr, fanning the flames by calling out ba...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 11:13am
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity
Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Tax reform to make NZ investment more attractive
The imminent reform should level the playing field for foreign investors.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits
ASB and AIG are sharing more than just their rugby sponsorship.

Paul McBeth 03 May 2023