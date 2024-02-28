Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence

PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence
(Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
A further hike in interest rates would be an unwelcome knock for lagging confidence within the rural sector, PGG Wrightson chief executive Stephen Guerin says.There has been a tense debate over what the Reverse Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy committee will do with the official cash rate (OCR) this week.While most economists believe the OCR will be held steady at 5.5%, some believe a hike could be on the cards.ANZ came out last week saying it expected the RBNZ to hike by 25 basis points to 5.7% this week and then again in May...
Politics and pensions in the antipodes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Politics and pensions in the antipodes

Influence and interference, however, are not worlds apart.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'
Politics

Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

Brown wants savings from the repeal of the Auckland fuel tax to be passed on.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

More Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
John Key steps down as ANZ Bank NZ chair
Finance

John Key steps down as ANZ Bank NZ chair

John Key will retire from all ANZ boards on March 14. Key joined the ANZ NZ board in 2017 after stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister. He became chair of the board in 2018 and then joined the ANZ Group board as a director.The board of ANZ Bank New Zealand has appointed Sc...

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2024
Why Fonterra Oceania makes sense
Finance

Why Fonterra Oceania makes sense

It’ll be made out of Fonterra Australia and Fonterra Brands NZ.

Riley Kennedy 23 Feb 2024
Colin Rath won't be pursued over potential director duties breach
Finance

Colin Rath won't be pursued over potential director duties breach

He's also had another nine months added to his sentence.

Riley Kennedy 21 Feb 2024