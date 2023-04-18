Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Political suicide or circuit-breaker? Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Political suicide or circuit-breaker? Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?
Thomas Piketty was a French economist and wealth tax advocate. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Suddenly, everyone is talking tax again.It must be something in the air.The budget on May 18 perhaps? An election on Oct 14?As a result, sometime before the end of this month, it’s likely that the revenue minister, David Parker, will publish the results of the Inland Revenue Department’s (IRD) special project to examine how much income wealthy New Zealanders really earn, versus what they declare on their tax returns.This is mostly not about tax avoidance.Wealthy people tend to accumulate their wealth through owning assets as much as...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

House prices down a further 0.8% in March

New listings of 9,242 in March were down 17.7% from March last year.

Staff reporters 9:00am
House prices down a further 0.8% in March
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 8:13am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: AT's new boss and you'll get paid more if you don't work from home

More Finance

First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing
Finance

First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing

The bank attracted wealthy clients with loans that have become a costly hurdle to finding a rescuer.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023
A saga of incomprehension
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the RBNZ's workings can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023
Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics
Finance Analysis

Even the dealmakers are getting back to basics

The deals are still coming, if not at a previous breakneck speed.

Paul McBeth 14 Apr 2023