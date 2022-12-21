Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations

Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations
The aquarium was housed in the building with the green roof, at left. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Port Marlborough has gone to the high court to evict a well-known Picton aquarium off its property, ending a long-running dispute.Ecoworld Aquarium, on the town’s waterfront, entered into a 10-year lease with the port company in January 2011, with no right of renewal.However, the company’s shareholder, John Reuhman, alleged the port had agreed to renew the lease and continued to occupy the property.Port Marlborough then took the dispute to the high court. It ruled on Nov 17 that the lease had ended and said Ecoworld had 20 days to v...
Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Markets

Vector to sell half of metering business for $1.7b

Australian investment group QIC to take a 50% stake for $1.74 billion.

Staff reporters 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Finance

Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Finance

ANZ to buy Dot Loves Data

ANZ says the investment is about supporting its small and medium businesses.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Finance Free

Where did all the $50 bills go?

New Zealanders are hoarding enormous numbers of $50 banknotes. We can't get our hands on enough of them.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 6:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Muddled thinking by Ryman’s board

Ryman Healthcare’s board has just been tinkering around the edges of the company’s debt problem rather than properly addressing it.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am