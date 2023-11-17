Menu
Positive Capital helps unlock Auckland social houses

Positive Capital helps unlock Auckland social houses
The new two-bedroom homes in Manurewa, which will be used for public housing. (Image: Positive Capital)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
The first social houses financed under an innovative new model have been completed in Auckland, with tenants due to move in shortly.Using capital from cornerstone investors Alvarium and KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder, the Positive Property Fund took a 50% stake in 21 two-bedroom units in Manurewa, which will be managed by Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust.The community housing provider (CHP) will co-own the development. It only required a 10% deposit, as it could access affordable finance via Community Finance to cover the remaining 40%.Communi...
Finance

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
David Hearn’s final speech from the a2 Milk throne
He stepped down as chair at its annual meeting on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
a2 Milk says it's not planning to 'walk away immediately' or harm Synlait
Its annual meeting was held in Auckland on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 16 Nov 2023
Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb
The dessert maker went into administration last month.

Riley Kennedy 16 Nov 2023