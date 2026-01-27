Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Private equity embraces locked-box M&A deals

Private equity embraces locked-box M&A deals
Deal-making landscape in focus. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Tue, 27 Jan 2026
New Zealand private-equity firms appear to be embracing locked-box structures to get mergers and acquisitions deals across the line, with those on the sell-side particularly warming to this mechanism, new research shows.“If you are private equity, it [ie, a locked-box structure] really appeals,” Simpson Grierson partner Anastasiya Gamble said, noting their rising popularity in exit strategies.“There’s certainty of how much the purchase price is going to be,” the specialist corporate and commercial lawyer said. It w...
Finance sponsored by
First Mortgage Trust is an investment manager that specialises in property lending. For nearly 30 years we’ve been helping New Zealanders protect and grow their wealth.
A year in KiwiSaver
Opinion

David Chaplin: A year in KiwiSaver

The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 9.7% in 2025.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

More Finance

RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right
Opinion

Andrew Body: RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right

Mum and Dad depositors will pay for the RBNZ's mistakes. 

Andrew Body 5:00am
OIO approval awaited in Tāmaki Healthcare deal
Finance

OIO approval awaited in Tāmaki Healthcare deal

The sale to TPG is expected to be completed in February or March.

Andy Macdonald 22 Jan 2026
Winston Peters tells RBNZ boss to ‘stay in her lane’
Finance

Winston Peters tells RBNZ boss to ‘stay in her lane’

Breman bypasses Finance Minister Nicola Willis, MFAT to pledge solidarity to Fed boss.

Andy Macdonald 14 Jan 2026
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 13 Jan 2026